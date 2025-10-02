Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rings in her 'Michael Jordan' year with Pirates wives' birthday wishes

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, along with being a talented gymnast, is a model and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram, Dunne frequently posts about her daily life and work projects.As she celebrated her 23rd Birthday on Wednesday, October 1, naturally, images of the celebrations made it to Instagram.&quot;a tini bit older🍸🎂&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlongside hundreds of fans, the partners of several Pittsburgh Pirates stars left comments congratulating Olivia Dunne as she ushered in her 'Michael Jordan year'.These included Andrew McCutchen's wife, Maria, Jared Jones' fiancee, Rylie Fox, Joey Bart's fiancee, Madeline Frye, Nick Gonzales' wife, Rylee, Henry Davis' wife, Sofia, and Bryan Reynolds' wife, Blair.&quot;Happy birthdayyyy! 🎈❤️&quot; Maria McCutchen commented&quot;A beautiful bday girl !! ♥️&quot; Rylie Fox commentedScreenshots of Maria McCutchen and Rylie Fox's comments on Olivia Dunne's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)&quot;Happy birthday gorgeous gorgeous girl!! ❤️❤️❤️😘🥳&quot; Rylee Gonzales commented &quot;happy birthday sweet girl!! still obsessed with the outfit ❤️‍🔥&quot; Madeline Frye commented Screenshots of Rylee Gonzales and Madeline Frye's comments on Olivia Dunne's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)&quot;Happy Birthday gorgeous queen 🤍🤍🫶&quot; Sofia Davis commented&quot;Happy birthday!! ❣️&quot; Blair Reynolds commented Screenshots of Sofia Davis and Blair Reynolds' comments on Olivia Dunne's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)Olivia Dunne posts &quot;highlight reel&quot; from Paul Skenes' excellent 2025 seasonSoon after Paul Skenes made his final start of 2025 against the Cincinnati Reds on September 24, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, took to Instagram to reflect on some of the most memorable moments from the season gone by.&quot;2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaving won the prestigious NL Rookie of the Year award after an incredible rookie season in 2024, Paul Skenes has seemingly taken his game to whole new level this year.Finishing the regular season with a fantastic 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts, Paul Skenes is currently the bookies' favorite to win the NL Cy Young award come October.