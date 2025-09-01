Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks a chic blue bikini while enjoying a poolside outing in Bridgehampton with model Lily Chee

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a popular gymnast, social media personality and model.
While Skenes is hard at work with his team, Dunne is enjoying the last days of summer to the fullest.
Dunne, who is in Bridgehampton, New York, according to her social media updates, enjoyed a tranquil day by the pool side on Monday. Wearing a chic blue bikini, she enjoyed a great day outdoors.
Dunne shared a few snaps from her day on her Instagram story. One of the images featured famous model Lily Chee, who accompannied her for the afternoon.
Chee and Dunne are influencers on Instagram and Tiktok. Chee has over two million followers on Instagram, and over 1.3 million on Tiktok. Meanwhile, Dunne has over five million on Instagram, and over eight million on Tiktok.
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne turned heads at the 2025 All-Star game red carpet
Having won the prestigious NL Rookie of the Year award in 2024, Paul Skenes has found an extra gear in 2025. The Pirates star boasts a 9-9 record, along with a 2.05 ERA and 187 strikeouts.
After enjoying a superb first half of the season, Skenes earned his second All-Star selection in July. As he headed to Truist Park to enjoy the festivities, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, accompanied him.
The couple turned heads as they made their grand entrance at the red carpet event a couple of days before the big game. Skenes had a grey suit on, while Dunne wore a blue dress.
Skenes started for the NL, and he justified his selection with a strong performance. Pitching a scoreless inning, Skenes struck out two of three batters.
Skenes has continued to be consistent in the second half of the season, strengthening his case for a Cy Young award.
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is expected to miss almost the entirety of the second half of the season due to injury. It has resulted to Skenes becoming the bookies' favorite to win the award come November.