Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks newest purple leotard amid recovery from season-ending injury

After sustaining a season-ending injury in her fifth and final season in college, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne will no longer feature for the LSU Tigers. However, this hasn’t dimmed her pride in her accomplishments or her connection to the sport, as seen by her custom LSU leotard suit.

Despite the fracture in her knee taking her out of the season, Dunne continues to be a regular member of the LSU gym. On Friday, Dunne shared a striking mirror selfie in a custom LSU leotard while in Hoover, Alabama. The picture is likely taken from her trip with other Lady Tigers to Neville Arena where they took on the Auburn Tigers and defeated them 198.200-197.550 to finish the regular season on a high.

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne and her LSU Tigers teammates are currently on their way to Birmingham, Alabama, where they'll compete in the SEC Championship as defending champions. They walk in as the No. 2 seed after sharing the regular season conference title with Oklahoma, who's the No. 1 seed.

While Dunne may not be performing, she'll hope to add another national championship before her college eligibility gets exhausted.

Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction after Paul Skenes 1/1 rookie debut card fetches whopping sum

Earlier in January, an 11-year-old from LA made headlines by pulling Paul Skenes' Topps 1/1 rookie debut card from the Chrome update, sparking excitement among collectors.

Despite several offers from Olivia Dunne and the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were willing to offer season tickets to PNC Park, the 11-year-old and his family decided to auction the card off.

The decision paid off handsomely, as the latest report from Topps said that the card had fetched a whopping sum of $1.11 million in auction. No other card of a major league star besides Mike Trout's has been sold for a mark as high as this.

This elicited a three-word reaction from Dunne on her Instagram. She wrote:

"What a steal."

Dunne's Instagram story

The 2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card became one of the most expensive baseball cards in recent history, trailing only a handful of legendary names.

With Skenes poised for a bright future in the majors and Dunne’s social media empire thriving, both will remain in the public eye for time to come.

