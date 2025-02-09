Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks ripped denim shorts while Pirates ace dons grey full sleeves on night out with friends

Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne are making the most of their downtime. While LSU gymnast Dunner is in the midst of her college gymnastics season, her reigning NL Rookie of the Year boyfriend is less than a month away from resuming throwing 100 mph+ fastballs from the mound in spring training.

For the night before the highly awaited Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Michael Rubin hosted his Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans on Saturday. It was a star-studded event attended by stars across the sporting and entertainment industry.

Dunne and Skenes also attended the party. For the night out, Dunne, a social media star, wore a chic black sleeveless top paired with trendy ripped denim shorts and sheer black tights. Meanwhile, Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, opted for a casual look, donning a grey full-sleeve top. Both stood in front of a mirror for a selfie before heading out for the party.

There, the duo were joined by actress Emma Roberts and her fiance Cody John. There was another unidentified person as the group clicked a photo, which was later shared by Dunne on social media.

Rumors swirl as Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne misses her third straight gymnastics meet

On Friday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne missed her third straight gymnastics meet by not donning the leotard at the Coleman Coliseum arena in Tuscaloosa as the LSU Tigers faced the Alabama Crimson Tide in a gymnastics meet.

The Tigers nailed in a close 197.300 to 197.075 finish, but Dunne's absence captured the most attention among fans. It was the third straight meet where Dunne hasn't participated since starting the season as a regular on floor exercises.

In the Jan. 31 meet against Missouri, coach Jay Clark confirmed that Dunne was suffering from flu, limiting her participation during practice sessions. However, no reason was provided about why Dunne missed action on Friday against the Crimson Tide.

There's also a possibility that Olivia Dunne might be struggling with an injury. Meanwhile, rumors say that her final college gymnastics season might even have come to an end already.

