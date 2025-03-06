Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's latest photoshoot garners reaction from internet sensation Katie Sigmond

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, uploaded a series of snaps to social media. Along with hundreds of other fans, the post also garnered a reaction from internet sensation Katie Sigmond.

Olivia Dunne, alongside being a talented gymnast competing for LSU, one of the finest collegiate programs in the country, is also a popular social media figure.

The 22-year-old boasts over 13 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined, collaborating with many brands as a result. Some notable brands that have collaborated with Dunne in the past include Vuori, American Eagle, Sports Illustrated and Nautica.

The snaps that Dunne uploaded on Wednesday were also part of a promotional campaign, this time with the popular footwear brand - Crocs.

"Get yourself some @crocs 🫶🏼 #bae #crocspartner" Olivia Dunne's Instagram post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, Katie Sigmond left a comment, complimenting Dunne.

"cutie" Katie Sigmond commented

Screenshot of Katie Sigmond's comment on Olivia Dunne's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne)

Katie Sigmond, like Olivia Dunne, is extremely popular on social media with over 2.9 million Instagram followers. She posts content related to her daily life, where she often shows off her passion for golf.

Olivia Dunne jokes about "teaching" Paul Skenes his newest variation - a nasty cutter

Pirates ace Paul Skenes had an exceptional rookie season in 2024, finishing with a 11-3 win/loss record, a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts. His consistent performances earned him his very first All-Star selection, and the prestigious NL Rookie of the Year award.

Looking at his spring training performances in 2025, it appears the 22-year-old has been hard at work perfecting his craft in the offseason, which spells trouble for hitters.

In his Spring Training training debut on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, Skenes pitched three innings, striking out four batters. He also showed off his cutter for the very first time, when facing lefty Ryan O'Hearn.

"Just what Paul Skenes needed was a NEW weapon. 😳" the Instagram post was captioned

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, later shared the clip to her story, jokingly claiming she "taught" the All-Star his newest variation.

"I taught him that" wrote Dunne.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

With the new baseball season inching ever closer, Pirates fans will be hoping Skenes continues on the upward trajectory he has been on ever since he made his major league debut in May 2024.

