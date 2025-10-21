Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off her sporty charm in a Vuori outfit, confidently posing in front of the mirror

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 21, 2025 23:39 GMT
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a model and social media influencer by trade. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on Tiktok, she often posts about her daily life and work projects, showing off her refined fashion sense in the process.

On Tuesday, Dunne took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie to her story, showing off a grey sporty outfit. As indicated by her caption, it appears the apparel she donned in the image was designed by popular activewear brand Vuori.

Founded by Joe Kudla in 2015, Vuori has quickly grown to become one of the leading brands in the activewear and athleisure industry. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the brand's flagship store is located in Encinitas.

Olivia Dunne, who collaborates with a number of huge brands owing to her huge social media popularity, has been affiliated with Vuori since 2021.

Olivia Dunne shares "highlight reel" from Paul Skenes' excellent 2025 season

Having won the NL Rookie of the Year award after a fantastic debut season in 2024, Paul Skenes took his game to a whole new level in 2025. The 23-year-old finished the regular season with a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts.

Despite his best efforts, however, the Pirates endured yet another difficult campaign, finishing bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record. In the process, they missed out on the postseason for the tenth consecutive season.

With qualification for the playoffs having been ruled out long before the final month of the season, Paul Skenes made his final start of 2025 against the Cincinnati Reds on September 24.

Soon after he had thrown his final pitch of the year, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, took to Instagram to reflect on a memorable campaign.

"2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼" Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram

Though he will not take the mound again at big league level until 2026, Paul Skenes may still celebrate a big win before the year comes to a close. As of writing, Skenes is the bookies' favorite to take home the prestigious NL Cy Young award come November.

