  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off sporty look in black top and matching baseball cap

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off sporty look in black top and matching baseball cap

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 23, 2025 22:13 GMT
All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty
All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty

After an incredible debut season that culminated with him winning the NL Rookie of the Year award, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been even better in 2025. The ace finished the regular season with a 10-10 record, 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts, earning his second consecutive All-Star selection in the process.

Off the field, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a constant source of support. Throughout the season, she was often spotted at the ballpark cheering for Skenes whenever he took the mound.

By trade, Olivia Dunne is a model and social media influencer. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok, she often gives fans a glimpse into her day-to-day life via her posts, showing off her tasteful fashion sense in the process.

On Thursday, she shared a mirror selfie to her Instagram story, showing off her outfit for the day, a sporty black-and-white top paired with a matching baseball cap.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Upon closer inspection, it appears the cap she is sporting in the image is from her days at LSU, where she spent five years competing for the Women's Gymnastics team.

It was during her time on campus where she first crossed paths with Paul Skenes, who was a starting pitcher for the baseball team. After reportedly being introduced to each other by mutual friends, the pair quickly hit it off, bonding over their shared love for sports.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne spent a few days enjoying the sights and sounds of scenic Sicily earlier this month

Right after the Pittsburgh Pirates' season came to an end, ace Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, wasted no time in booking their tickets for a relaxing offseason getaway, jetting off to Italy.

In an Instagram post dated October 15, Olivia Dunne posted a series of snaps to Instagram, with a stunning coastal backdrop behind her.

The images Dunne posted were taken in Taormina, a hilltop town on the eastern coast of Sicily. Apart from the stunning scenery on on display, Taormina is perfect for tourists, boasting plenty of luxury shopping complexes and renowned restaurants.

Edited by Raghav Mehta
