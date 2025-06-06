Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up glamor with white two-piece suit in latest mirror selfie

After finishing her college career after five seasons representing the LSU Tigers in gymnastics, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is now giving more time to her NIL partners.

Over the last month, Dunne has been roaming the country to promote the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, where she featured on the cover. This week, she is making good on another one of her NIL partners.

On Thursday, Dunne was seen gracing the stage at ATHLETE CON 2.0 in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she spoke passionately about the evolving landscape of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) in college athletics.

She turned heads with her outfit as she donned a sleek, fashion-forward white two-piece suit at the event. It was an ivory, tailored sleeveless vest and matching flared trousers. She completed the look with subtle accessories and strappy heels.

"To speak about NIL and help others navigate this new reality of sports is a passion of mine... thank you @athlete.con for having me speak," she captioned her social media story.

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne also struck a pose in front of a mirror for a selfie while revealing her next stop.

"Jersey soon," she wrote.

Dunne's Instagram story

How has Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne spent last couple of months after completing her college career?

Olivia Dunne bid goodbye to her college career at LSU. She was unable to represent her school for most of her senior season due to a wrist injury, but she was still there for her teammates.

In an interview with USA Today Sports in April, Dunne was asked what she would do after college. She revealed that she won't continue with gymnastics and would rather develop more in the NIL space, which she has known and has cracked. This is what she has been doing in the last couple of months.

She graced the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, marking her third appearance in the magazine since her debut in 2023. She made her runway debut in Miami on May 31, where she did a split at the end of it.

Moreover, according to The New York Post, Dunne has enrolled in graduate school, pursuing a degree in technology management. She has completed her first semester and recently acquired an apartment in New York City.

On the personal front, she continues to enjoy her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. With more time on her hands, she has been accompanying the pitcher on his road trips and even recently celebrated his birthday on May 29 as the NL Rookie of the Year turned 23.

