Philadelphia Phillies slugger Trea Turner has been red-hot lately. He was a big proponent in their Game One victory over the Miami Marlins by a score of 4-1. Turner went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.

In Game Two, he continued on with his hot streak, hitting an RBI single in the third inning. He hit a line drive that nearly took Marlins pitcher Braxton Garrett's hand off.

The RBI gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead, putting the Marlins's backs against the wall. They will have to dig deep to make a come-from-behind victory and keep their season alive.

Philadelphia is looking to make it back to the world Series again this season. They believe they are in a better position than they were last year with an upgraded roster.

"He deserves all the love! LFG" one fan posted.

"Give him another standing ovation and he'll carry the team to a ring" another fan posted.

Philadelphia Phillies fans could not be happier with Trea Turner's turnaround. He seems like a completely different player than the one that was struggling to start the season.

Turner turned his game around after receiving a standing ovation on August 4 after a particularly tough game the day before. It was a great moment that seemed to have flipped the script.

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies look good

Marlins Phillies Baseball

Fangraphs has given the Philadelphia Phillies a 6.9 percent hance to win the World Series. However, they may not have taken into account the hot streak that Trea Turner has been on.

Aside from Turner, they have gotten exceptional play from other core players. Kyle Schwarber has been having a great season at the plate. He has the second-most home runs behind Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson.

They also have one of the best catchers in the game with J.T. Realmuto behind the dish. Unlike most catchers, he has exceptional speed and is not afraid to show that speed whenever he gets a chance. He has no problems capitalizing on the base paths.

On the pitching side, they have a strong rotation behind Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler, Tijuan Walker, Ranger Suarez, and Michael Lorenzen. In the bullpen, they have Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, and Jose Alvarado.

The Phillies have the tools to get the job done this season. They will surely look to get the job done this season with last year's results still on their minds.