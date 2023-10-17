Phillies ace Aaron Nola has had a stellar season. His masterful pitching control and the pitching arsenal that he possesses make him one of baseball's best. Nola, who signed a four-year contract for a whopping $45 million in February 2019, is scheduled to hit free agency this offseason.

Nola is hopeful of extending his contract in Philadelphia, where he has garnered so much love and has headlined the World Series in 2022 and now the NLCS for a second season. A club on the rise in the major leagues is not something anyone would think of letting go of.

"Aaron Nola says he hopes to remain a Phillie beyond this year," SportsRadioWIP tweeted.

"I hope so. ... I came up through some special times. Right in that rebuilding era," Nola said.

The indication is simple: Aaron Nola is not going to be extravagant with his contract demands like last time around, and given his accomplishments with the ball club,the Phillies probably aren't thinking about parting ways with their ace.

The Phillies will start the series with right-handed pitchers Zach Wheeler and Nola before going to Suarez in Game 3. They will then have a choice between the left-handed Ranger Sanchez and the right-handed Taijuan Walker.

Aaron Nola and the Phillies will hope to advance to the World Series

The ace, who had a season that was up and down, has improved over his last four outings, including two standout performances in the postseason. He ended the year with a record of 12–9 and an ERA of 4.46, up from 3.25 in 2022.

However, he only gave up three earned runs in 12.1 innings thrown over his final two starts of the regular season while recording 16 strikeouts. Nola improved his performance in his postseason starts against the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves, giving up just two earned runs.

Nola has had trouble pitching against Arizona throughout his career, going 2-2 with a 7.67 ERA in five starts. But in his lone game against them this season, he won after pitching 6.1 innings and surrendering just four earned runs while recording nine strikeouts.

The ace must maintain his stellar performance going into Tuesday's game against a squad that can score runs in spurts.