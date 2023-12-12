Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs swings for the 'Yes' moment, unveils heartwarming engagement photos with fiancée following beachside proposal

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is on cloud nine ahead of Christmas after popping the question to his now-fiancée, Evyn Murray. An excited Murray announced the news on Instagram with a collage of wholesome photos and the caption:

"It’s gonna be a yes from me daaawwwwg!!! 💍"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two celebrated in style, as can be seen in a newly-released romantic post on Murray's IG:

"If I’m dreaminnnn baby please don’t wake me up ✨can’t wait to be your wife, @garrettstubbs"

While not much is known about their relationship, the pair began dating in early 2021 and have gone from strength to strength. Regularly seen on each other's Instagram accounts, fans can get a glimpse of their relationship.

The pair celebrated their second anniversary in January, which Garrett Stubbs posted on his Insta account:

"Cheers to two years of adventures together💃🏼🤍🕺🏻"

With this being the MLB offseason and the run-up to Christmas, their engagement is an ideal early present for Garrett Stubbs. With everything looking perfect in his private life, Stubbs will be excited for 2024.

Garrett Stubbs and the Phillies hunting World Series glory in 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies had a very good 2023 but will want more next season. After a 90-72 season, good for second in the NL East, the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins in two games to get through the wild card round.

Taking on one of the MLB's top teams in the Atlanta Braves (104-58), seemed a tall task, but the Phillies managed it in four games. However, it all came crashing down in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who knocked Philadelphia out of the playoffs in a tense Game 7 by a score of 4-2.

While their season was far from a bad one, Garrett Stubbs and the Phillies will be looking to win it all in 2024. That, however, will be a huge task, especially given the spending power of some teams around the league.

With Shohei Ohtani landing with the LA Dodgers on a $700 million deal and Juan Soto now with the New York Yankees, the MLB landscape may have shifted. We will see if the Phillies can overcome the odds in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.