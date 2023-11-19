Bryce Harper is enjoying his offseason by catching a college football game at the University of Ohio State. This is the same college that his wife, Kayla, attended and was a member of the women's soccer team.

It was a big game as Ohio State is ranked No. 3 in the country. Minnesota is one of their division rivals, and anything can happen when two teams in the same conference are battling it out.

Harper joined the Big Ten Network pregame show to show his love for the Buckeyes. He holds the team close to his heart, thanks to his wife, and enjoys their energy.

"I love this team. I love this University," stated Harper.

Bryce Harper was treated to a dominant performance by the Buckeyes on Saturday. They pounced on Minnesota, taking them down by a score of 37-3, keeping their perfect season alive.

Ohio State will likely face their most formidable opponent in Michigan next weekend. Michigan is ranked No. 2 in the country, while Ohio State is ranked No. 3. The game will take place on November 25, 12 p.m. ET.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are ready to tun the page next season

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Six

The Philadelphia Phillies have made back-to-back postseason appearances in the last two seasons. However, they have been unable to go all the way, raising the World Series trophy. Their last World Series title came in 2008 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bryce Harper would love to give the city another championship, but the team has some holes to fill in the offseason. One of the biggest questions is if they will re-sign Aaron Nola.

Nola is a free agent and has commanded interest from multiple teams recently. Philadelphia would love to re-sign him, but that is not a guarantee. If they cannot re-sign Nola, expect them to go after somebody like Sonny Gray.

The team also needs a closer for the 2024 season after Craig Kimbrel became a free agent. One of the obvious choices would be to sign Josh Hader, the top-rated relief pitcher on the board.

Aside from that, much of the team will remain the same. They should have another strong team heading into the season, and they hope this is the season where the team makes it over the hump.

