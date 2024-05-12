PHOTO: Blake Snell's partner Haeley Ryane's luxe diamond encrusted gold pendant celebrates Giants star's jersey number #7

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell has been dating Haeley Ryane for over three years now. Earlier this offseason, Snell inked a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. He's sporting jersey No. 7 while representing the Giants.

On Saturday, Ryane took to social media to show her new piece of jewelry with a connection to Snell's jersey number. She shared the photo of her luxe diamond-encrusted gold pendant with a No. 7 mark embedded at the center of it.

The custom jewelry seems to be coming from "The Gold Album," since she gave the brand credit in the post.

"Stunning," she wrote in her story.

Haeley Ryane's Instagram story

Hailing from Renton, Washington, Haeley Ryane once worked as an inside sales representative for the Chicago Bulls.

She worked three months as a PR associate for Talk it Up TV IN 2016. She has also worked as an intern in football gameday recruiting at the University of Washington.

From 2016 to 2019, she worked as a marketing and event manager for the Russell Wilson Passing Academy.

Blake Snell and Haeley Ryane are expecting

In the first week of February, Blake Snell and Haeley Ryane surprised everyone as they shared their pregnancy news on social media. The family of five, which consists of the couple and three pets, will soon see the addition of a sixth member.

Through Snell's social media post, the couple shared the child's ultrasonic pictures over the newspaper cutout, which said:

"Baby Snell coming soon."

"Commence parent era," she wrote in the caption.

Growing up, Blake Snell used to look up to Seattle Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. He had a dog, who he named after Griffey. The duo have been giving each other company since his days in the minors.

The other pet is called Deuce as often Haeley has posted about the dog on her social media. She mentioned Deuce likes to dance.

On the baseball front, Snell has had an underwhelming start, with him only featuring in three games. He last pitched on Apr. 20 against the Arizona Diamondbacks before going down with a left abductor strain.

As per the latest update from the Giants, Snell has his rehab start scheduled for Sunday after throwing a live BP on Thursday.

