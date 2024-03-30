PHOTO: Bryce Harper makes statement with custom jacket emblazoned in Philadelphia sports team logos for Opening Day

Bryce Harper rolled in style for the Philadelphia Phillies opener at the Citizens Bank Park on Friday. He wore a regular white tee with blue jeans and the Phillies game ball cap, but what caught attention was his custom-designed jacket.

The jacket had the colors, logos and names of all the major sporting teams based out of Philadelphia: the Sixers of the NBA, Flyers of the NHL, Eagles of the NFL and Phillies of the MLB.

The Philadelphia Phillies had to wait one day to get their campaign underway, as their Opening day game against their National league arch-rivals Atlanta Braves got postponed by a day due to a rainy forecast on Thursday.

While everything didn't go as planned for captain Rob Thomson and his unit on Opening Day, the Phillies will look to bounce back and take the three-game series against the Braves.

Bryce Harper went 0-3 on the day. An immaculate performance by pitcher Zack Wheeler fell short due to frail effors from the Phillies relivers and hitters, who couldn't get going against the firepower of Spencer Strider.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to throw their ace weapon, Aaron Nola, in Game 2 against Max Fried of the Braves on Saturday. In Game 3, the Phillies' Ranger Suarez will be up against the Braves' latest offseason acquisition Chris Sale.

Bryce Harper is a fashionable ballplayer with a peculiar dressing sense

Bryce Harper is a hunky, mean machine who never ceases to go out of style, whether he smashes baseballs out of ballparks or turns up for events, photoshoots and birthdays.

At just 23, he has been named on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 list. In an interview with SI in 2016, when asked about his fashion icons and what his idea was to achieve via his fashionable clothes, Bryce Harper said:

"I feel like I can’t put a title on my style because I am kind of all over the place. Sometimes I’ll walk in like I live in Texas—yes, I own boots—and then other days I’m like a rock star with ripped jeans and a leather jacket. But the one look in my closet that I can’t go without is a well-tailored suit, usually from my people back home in Las Vegas at Stitched.

"David Beckham and Tom Brady are two guys who have incredible style and I have always respected both of them on and off the field."

Bryce Harper is fond of wearing suits, as he previously exclaimed in a 2016 interview with Sports Illustrated.

He has been turning up in some of the best and most exclusive suit pieces for game days in MLB and headlining events alongside his wife Kayla Varner.

