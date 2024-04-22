PHOTO: Florence Pugh adds star power to epic Braves game night in signature team cap

Actress Florence Pugh was in attendance at Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves' Saturday night game against defending champions Texas Rangers.

Fans got to know her presence inside the ballpark when Braves' mascot Blooper posted a selfie with Pugh and shared it on Twitter. Pugh was seen in the Braves, highlighting her support for the home team.

In front of a sell-out crowd over the weekend, the Braves didn't disappoint Florence Pugh and fans.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud topped his Friday night's multi-home run performance by sending another one out of the park on Saturday. On the mound, hurler Charlie Morton pitched six innings, only giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four hitters. The Braves won 5-2.

Florence Pugh addresses how troublesome her viral 'Dune' outfit was

In her latest project, Dune: Part Two, Florence Pugh played the role of Princess Irulan in the movie starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

The highly acclaimed movie was released on Mar. 1 and has received positive reviews from fans. However, fans were intrigued by Pugh's stunning chainmail attire, which went viral on Twitter.

In the film cast's interaction with Capital FM’s YouTube channel, Florence Pugh opened up about the trouble she had to go through to shoot in that viral outfit, especially on cold mornings.

"It was quite heavy," Pugh said. "One of the things that people don't know about, though, is in the morning because obviously it's morning time and the temperature is cold."

She further disclosed that she wasn't wearing anything beneath the costume to protect her from the cold.

"No, the metal is freezing," she added. "So, in the morning, when I'd come in at like five or six or whatever, whenever it was that we'd come in, it would be absolutely freezing, and it was quite a nasty, like, shock to the system."

Her co-star Zendaya, who was sitting beside her, was surprised that she didn't ask the production team to preheat the costume. Pugh said that she didn't want to be seen as 'demanding.'

