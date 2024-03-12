PHOTO: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares heartwarming montage of sons Brandon & Maximus cuddled in their 'favorite blanket'

Freddie Freeman is excited to embark on a 2024 MLB season where the sky is the limit for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto added to a star-studded roster, the Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series.

While Freeman is in spring training with the team, his wife, Chelsea, shared a wholesome image of their young sons, Brandon and Maximus, on her Instagram stories.

The two boys, labeled "twins with a twist," were born a year and six weeks apart, in 2020 and 2021. Freeman captioned the image of them cuddled in a blanket:

"My favorite blankets are finally back in stock and they gave me a code to shop!!! As you can see, we are obsessed with them."

Chelsea Freeman's IG Stories

The Freemans have three sons, with Charlie being born in early 2016.

When Chelsea and Freddie Freeman opened up about their fertility issues

Speaking to ESPN in 2021, Chelsea and Freddie Freeman discussed their issues getting pregnant:

"It was always my dream to have three kids by the time I was 30," Chelsea said. "When my 29th birthday came around and I still wasn't pregnant, I never thought it would be possible…

"Whether a family is looking towards fostering, adoption or surrogacy, children — no matter which way they come — are truly a blessing for any family."

The couple started seeing specialists to explore their options:

"It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, a lot of tests," Chelsea continued. "A lot of them by myself, because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that ... definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through.

"The hardest part about going through infertility is the emotion. You are so drained because you don't know why — like, 'Why isn't it happening? How is this part of God's plan?' You think about those things."

While the two were working with a surrogate, Chelsea discovered that she was pregnant. They decided to name Brandon after Chelsea's grandfather, and Maximus after the Atlanta Braves' old stadium.

Reflecting on their journey, Freddie Freeman said:

"I think it's an inspirational story that we have. We tried for a couple of years, and it didn't happen.”

Flash forward to now, and Freddie Freeman's children could soon see their father compete for the World Series in an exciting 2024 season with the Dodgers.

