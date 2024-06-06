PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie strikes a pose in flowing black dress and high heels by cascading fountain

MLB star Jose Canseco and Jessica Canseco share a daughter, Josie, who has overcome odds and made her way to the top of the modeling world. Now she is the face of many brands and has made the covers of top fashion magazines. She is also a Victoria's Secret model and has walked the ramp for many other fashion houses.

On Wednesday, Josie struck a pose in an all-black ensemble and high heels by Arezzo ahead of a cascading fountain. Her social media update was a promotional activity for Arezzo, and she had a caption tagging them:

"POV you took me on a date in my @arezzousa," she wrote in her story.

Josie's Instagram story

Unlike what many think, it was never easy for Josie Canseco, who, like every model, struggled in the early half of her career. She has been upfront about it and also dismissed claims that her father's second name played a part in her career.

“My agency believed in me and was fronting me for rent and pocket money for my first two years of my career, so when I’d get paid from jobs they’d recoup that," Josie said.

“Eventually I had built a clientele, and I was out of debt with [the agency] and could afford to not stay in those anymore. Regardless how rough those apartments could be, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I met some amazing women. And luckily, I got along with most of them.”

Josie Canseco shares cozy moments with Johnny Manziel

On the personal front, Josie Canseco is dating former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The duo were recently captured sharing an adorable moment, which was shared by Josie on her social media handle. Josie can be seen kissing Manziel on his cheeks at a golf course.

Josie's Instagram story

Manziel was part of a private golf tournament held at TaylorMade Golf in Carlsbad, CA. The tournament was organized by Kith's CEO, Ronnie Fieg, and saw many celebrities taking part in it.

Those include Manziel, former NBA star JR Smith, former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Victor Cruz, entrepreneur Garrett Leight, COO of Kith Nick Annacone, DJ Chantel Jeffries, and NBA stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Love.

This is not the only time Josie has shared glimpses of her moments with Manziel. A few days ago, she shared a cozy moment with Manziel and included him in her "Little Family."

The two were part of a celebrity softball game held in February and organized by Travis Scott.

