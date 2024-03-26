PHOTO: Olivia Dunne shares mirror selfie with boyfriend Paul Skenes days before Pirates' top prospect starts 2024 MiLB season

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Tigers gymnastics team are in great spirits after securing the SEC Championship, just as Paul Skenes is set to take center stage in the 2024 MiLB season. The young power couple have a lot going on in 2024, with this being an important year for both their careers.

Dunne took to her IG stories to post a selfie of the pair, which comes just days before Skenes is set to begin the 2024 MiLB season with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

Olivia Dunne's IG Stories

The Indians were delighted to have the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect on board, and their director of communications, Cheyne Reiter, heaped praise upon the pitcher (via WishTV.com):

“It’s not every season that you get a player of this caliber and magnitude in Triple-A. With a fastball that touches 102 miles per hour and a wipeout slider, Paul Skenes falls into the category of a must-see talent. Indians fans are in for a treat every time he takes the mound at Victory Field.”

Skenes and the Indians are set to start their season on Friday in Louisville and there will be a lot of attention on the team this season.

Pirates GM bullish on Paul Skenes' MLB future

While Paul Skenes may be in the minors this year, he is seen as the top pitching prospect in the MLB and the Pirates are looking to develop him carefully, rather than rush him into the majors.

Earlier this month, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke to reporters and explained the decision to reassign Skene to the minors:

“What we want to do is put him in the best position possible to help us win games in Pittsburgh as soon as possible and then for as long as possible. We really believe we’re totally aligned with him on that and we’re very confident he’s gonna do his part.

“It’s just a matter of where he is in his career and not having had the opportunity yet to experience everything that comes along with being a professional pitcher."

Cherington continued, explaining that being honest and upfront was key when communicating the decision to Skenes:

"We just feel like it’s more realistic and better for us to start that process in the minor leagues. Once that became clear, it was just better to share that with him now so he can get prepared for that and we can get prepared for that. ... Once you have the decision, share the decision.”

With Paul Skenes set to start the season in Indianapolis, fans will be keeping a keen eye on his progress.

