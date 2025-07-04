PICTURES: Yu Darvish's wife Seiko, Joe Musgrove's fiancée Arica, Dylan Cease's girlfriend Christen, and more turn heads at Padres' fundraising event

On Thursday, the San Diego Padres hosted their fourth annual Dinner on the Diamond at Petco Park. This event is popular because guests can have dinner along with the Padres' owners, players, and coaching staff. The proceeds go directly to the Padres Foundation.

On Instagram, the team posted pictures of popular players posing with their partners. Yu Darvish was with his partner Seiko, while Joe Musgrove posed with his fiancée Arica. Pitcher Dylan Cease was also accompanied by his girlfriend, Christen.

While the San Diego players seemed to have a great night at the Dinner on the Diamond event, the same can't be said about their outing against the Philadelphia Phillies the night before. On Wednesday, San Diego lost to Philadelphia 5-1, thus losing the three-game series 2-1.

29-year-old San Diego Padres player recently shared how it feels to be a part of the team

The San Diego Padres are stacked with talents like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Jackson Merrill. Recently, 29-year-old Gavin Sheets shared how it feels to be a part of a team with such players.

On Wednesday, Sheets appeared on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM and spoke about how it felt to be surrounded by talents like Tatis Jr., Machado, and Merrill. He also explained why it's beneficial for him to be a part of this group.

"To be around guys like Merrill, Tatis, and Machado and just see their way to go about business and what they do behind the scenes has been a blast to watch," said Sheets. (0:14)

"It's beneficial to me to be a part of that [group] and kind of feed off from those guys and be a part of the lineup that constantly puts pressure on pitchers from one through nine, and feel like anybody in the lineup can do damage anytime is pretty special."

Gavin Sheets also praised the team's lineup. He said that San Diego has one of the best lineups he has ever seen. He concluded by saying that the team consists of star power from top to bottom, which allows them to hurt other MLB teams in different ways.

