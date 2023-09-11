Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes expressed his frustration on Twitter following a controversial call during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

The incident in question occurred when plate umpire Bill Miller made a questionable strike call on a 3-1 pitch.

Hayes had begun his trot towards first base, expecting a walk. However, the sudden strike call made him return to the batter's box. Adding to the frustration, he proceeded to strike out on the very next pitch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The young infielder took to Twitter, posting:

"Some umpires really don’t care. 3-1 call not even close. I hold him accountable after the game walking off the field, and his response is 'I gave you a chance to hit a homerun'"

Expand Tweet

He further commented:

"No accountability. Bring the ABS please @MLB"

Expand Tweet

Hayes' tweet not only showcases his frustration but also prompts questions about umpire accountability in MLB. This incident adds fuel to the ongoing debate regarding the use of advanced technology in officiating the game.

After controversial call in Pirates game, demand for robot umpires rises

The strike zone has always been a contentious topic in baseball. However, this year, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been hit hardest by this debate.

Manager Derek Shelton has been ejected, along with players and coaching staff, from numerous games this season. This is simply due to frustrations arising from the inconsistencies behind home plate.

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds was ejected during a game following an argument over inaccurate strike calls with the umpire.

It seems that the introduction of robot umpires could certainly benefit the game. In 2023, the first three games of every Triple-A six-game series has used the automated ball-strike system (ABS).

The ABS relies on an advanced 12-camera setup. All 30 major league parks have such cameras available to them. It can be easily used to measure whether a pitch is a ball or a strike.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' struggles with the strike zone this year emphasize the need for a serious discussion about introducing ABS in MLB.