President Joe Biden invites reigning champion Atlanta Braves to the White House to celebrate their 2021 World Series title 

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to welcome defending champion Atlanta Braves to the White House this week.

The visit comes a week before the end of the regular season, with the playoffs set to begin Oct. 7. Biden invited the 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House since taking over.

The president often honors the major leagues and some college sports champions, paying tribute to their achievements while posing for photos with the squad.

The Braves won their first World Series title since 1995 after beating the Houston Astros 4-2 in the World Series. They beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS and then overcame the heavily-favored then-defending champion LA Dodgers in the NLCS. This season, however, the Braves are currently second in the NL East below the New York Mets, with an overall record of 92-55.

The season was hampered by injuries to key men such as Tyler Matzek, Mike Soroka, Eddie Rosario, Luke Jackson, Kirby Yates and Ozzie Albies. However, they could be serious contenders to repeat their historic feat from last season, with coach Brian Snitker aiming to repeat the improbable task.

Can the Atlanta Braves repeat their stunning run from the 2021 MLB season?

The Atlanta Braves currently sit two games behind the New York Mets in the division. However, they have key names returning to the team ahead of the playoffs. They were also without 24-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr., after he tore his ACL during a game in July 2021.

Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies stepped up when it mattered the most to bring the title back to Atlanta after 26 years.

Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, and Vaughn Grissom have been outstanding this season and will be key to the Braves' ambitions after the regular season concludes. With a core of young stars, the Braves are aiming for long-term success.

Rookie Michael Harris II has agreed to an eight-year, $72 million deal, while Austin Riley penned a new 10-year, $212 million contract. With the team securing young stars for long-term deals and players returning from the IL, the Atlanta Braves could pose a serious threat once again.

