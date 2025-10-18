“Psycho behavior”; “Totally inappropriate to attack his family” - Fans rally behind Brendon Little amid online backlash following Blue Jays’ defeat

Having come back from two games down in the series to level things in game four, the Toronto Blue Jays were headed for their third consecutive ALCS victory in game five on Friday.

Holding onto a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, skipper John Schneider sent reliever Brendon Little to the mound. Unfortunately for Schneider an company, Little was unable to contain the Marners' hitters, allowing Cal Raleigh to hit a game-tying solo home run. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez later went on to hit a grand slam to blow the game wide open.

Naturally, fans were frustrated with the tough loss. However, some were taking things too far, by leaving derogatory messages on Little and his family's social media profiles.

Insider Johhny Giunta took to X to call out such individuals soon after Friday's game ended.

"If you are a Blue Jays fan dming or commenting on the instagram of Brendon Little, his wife, or his family you do not deserve to enjoy the beauty of sports. Can’t believe I even have to say that" he posted to X

Reacting to the post, several fans concurred, rallying in support of Brendan Little.

"That's actually sick, psycho behavior. I was making jokes with my brother that they should leave him at the base of Mt. Rainier, but never could imagine actually harassing somebody or his family." a fan wrote

"Yes it is totally inappropriate to attack his family." another fan commented

"Its disheartening to see fans cross boundaries and invade personal spaces. Sports should unite us in appreciation, not create toxicity. Remember, athletes are human too, deserving respect for their families." another fan replied

"I get why people are mad at him but this is way too far. Sick humans" another fan responded

"The players are people too people need to realize that" another fan shared

"Yeah I agree that's completely out of line." another fan posted

"No one feels worse than Brendon Little" - Blue Jays skipper John Schneider speaks after game five loss

Speaking to the press after Friday's fixture, Toronto Blue Jays skipper John Schneider explained his thought process behind deciding to send Brendon Little to the mound in the eighth inning.

"[Brendon] Little's been one of our best pitchers in big spots. Tough guy to elevate. Cal [Raleigh] is a really good hitter. Again, I trust every single guy on this roster, you know?"

"It's hard. No one feels worse than Little, no one feels worse than Ser (Seranthony Dominguez) right now, or me," Schneider said [0:04]

Though they are now down 3-2 in the ALCS, the Blue Jays will play game the sixth and potential seventh game of the series at the Rogers Center, where they have looked so strong all season. Fans will still be backing their team to go out and get the job done.

