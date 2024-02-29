"Pup in bottom right is a nice touch" - Shohei Ohtani's wedding announcement wins fans with furry companion Decoy's cameo

Shohei Ohtani has been big news for months, wihis $700 million free agency move to the LA Dodgers made headlines globally. The Japanese superstar has been the talk of not just LA but the wider world, and everyone has been excited to see him in Spring Training action.

A few days after his Spring Training debut, in which he hit a two-run homer, Shohei Ohtani took to IG to make an announcement: to let his fans know that he has married. He captioned the post:

"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me, and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I am excited for what is to come, and thank you for your support."

What's more, Ohtani included a little picture of his dog, Dekopin (or Decoy), which added an extra layer of cuteness for fans. They took to the comments section to congratulate him, with many noting Dekopin's inclusion in the post:

Reactions to Ohtani's IG

With Ohtani headlining the Dodgers' offseason acquisitions, the franchise is now the World Series favorite, which some referred to in their comments.

Reactions to Ohtani's IG

Reactions to Ohtani's IG

The identity of Ohtani's wife is yet to be revealed, but in the post he asked for privacy and mentioned that he would share more details on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers off to a good start in Spring Training

The Dodgers have gotten off to a solid start in Spring Training. While Shohei Ohtani is limited, he has seen action in one game. LA is 5-1-1 in Spring Training and opened up their slate of games by hammering the San Diego Padres 14-1.

Ohtani featured in the Dodgers' sole defeat, a 6-4 loss to reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers. Ohtani hit a two-run homer, announcing himself in Dodger blue.

There had been some concerns regarding Ohtani's recovery from elbow surgery in September, which will prevent him from pitching until 2025. Those concerns have been banished for now, as the two-way phenom can certainly contribute with the bat in the meantime.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.