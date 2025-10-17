"Put us out of our misery" - Brewers fans lose all hope before pivotal NLCS Game 4 against the Dodgers

Finishing the regular season with the best record in the majors and winning the NL Central for the third consecutive year, the Milwaukee Brewers came into October with plenty of wind in their sails.
Getting the better of rivals the Chicago Cubs in a thrilling NLDS that went right down to the wire, Milwaukee booked their tickets to the NLCS for the first time since 2018. However, in the championship series, it appears they have well and truly met their match in the form of the LA Dodgers.
After exceptional performances from the Dodgers' pitching staff, Milwaukee are now down 3-0 in the series, with a mountain to climb to avoid elimination.
On Friday, the Brewers took to X to post about the do-or-die game four, about nine hours before first pitch.
"Game Four" the post read
Plenty of disappointed fans dropped comments on the post, having seemingly lost all hope of a potential comeback.
"Put us out of our misery" a fan wrote
"Been a good run; like every Wisconsin team come the playoffs we falling short 😭🫡" another fan commented
"See yall in Cancun tomorrow" another fan replied
"It was a great season boys! Unfortunately MLB has a serious cap issue and until it's addressed there isn't anything you can do." another fan responded
"Just forfeit and save us the torture please" another fan shared
"Why even play? Nine hits, three runs in three games, is pathetic." another fan posted
The Milwaukee Brewers' bats have gone cold at the worst possible time
Enjoying tremendous success in the regular season and having scored 22 runs over five games in the NLDS, the Milwaukee Brewers' offense has had a really tough time putting the ball in play in the biggest series of the season. In the three NLCS games so far, the Brewers have scored a total of three runs.
Though some of their offensive failures can be attributed to the strong performances of the Dodgers' pitching staff, fans definitely have the right to expect more from their top hitters, such as Christian Yelich, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio and William Contreras.
In the series so far, Yelich, Turang, Chourio and Contreras have only three hits, one RBI and one home run between themselves.
Needing to win to stay alive in the series, Brewers fans will be hoping their hitters can put in a much better performance in game four on Friday.