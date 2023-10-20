Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney could not get out of the first inning on Thursday's Game 4 of the ALCS. He gave up three earned runs before getting pulled off by Bruce Bochy after 0.2 innings.

Despite coming off a decent performance against the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS, this was not the start that Heaney had envisioned

This marks two consecutive hot starts from the Astros in back-to-back ALCS games. In Game 3, they jumped on Max Scherzer early, scoring three runs in the second inning. Now, they have scored three runs in the first inning early on.

This is a crucial game for the Astros as they are down 2-1 in the series. Coming out hot and scoring early is precisely what they needed to do in game 4. Heaney's outing received a lot of backlash from the fans as they blasted the southpaw.

"Nice to see that Andrew Heaney is still complete 100% dumpster juice.." one fan posted.

"It was very obvious. The guy sucks" another fan posted.

Texas Rangers fans are agitated with Andrew Heaney's lackluster performance. He put the team in an early hole, and it will take a lot to come back from.

Luckily, Adolis Garcia got back one of those runs with a solo home run in the second inning. Later, Josh Jung hit a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game.

Texas Rangers offense needs to pick up after a disastrous start from Andrew Heaney

While Andrew Heaney put the Rangers in a hole, their offense can overcome this. They have been one of the hottest offensive units in the postseason.

Through three games, they have outscored the Astros 12-9. Guys like Evan Carter, Josh Jung, and Marcus Semien have seen the ball well during the postseason, scoring runs in bunches.

While ahead in the series, this is a critical game for Texas. A loss on Thursday would tie up the series and deflate a team that took an early 2-0 lead in the series against a team with a lot of postseason experience.

It will come down to the Texas offense being patient and getting into favorable counts. The Philadelphia Phillies have been doing this, which has worked wonders for them so far, as they hold a 2-1 lead in the NLDS.

While Texas would have loved to be the one to strike first, they have the ability to turn this game around. This team does not quit until the final out is made.