  • Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow gives crucial update on Boston's plan as trade deadline nears

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Jul 20, 2025 19:18 GMT
Craig Breslow Press Conference (image credit: getty)

Having won 10 in a row before the midseason break, the Boston Red Sox are one of the hottest teams in the majors. After struggling with consistency in the opening months of the season, the team's push for the postseason is now on track.

They will enter the imminent trade deadline as buyers. According to Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, first base is an area the organization is looking to improve on.

"We're approaching the deadline looking at ways to bolster the team," Breslow said on Sunday, via MLB network Radio.
"Two and a half months ago we would have said 'we just lost out first baseman for the season, and we've got to figure that out'. We've got really strong play out of Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro, but we'll be open minded about the opportunity of bringing in a bat that can play first base."
Breslow also discussed the need to bolster starting pitching.

"Starting pitching, kind of the same thing," Breslow said. "A month and a half ago, we would have said we need somebody that can pitch toward the front of a rotation.
"Then, you look at what Lucas (Giolito) and Brayan (Bello) have done, they're pitching every bit the part. But, I don't think you'll find anybody who comes on here and says they have enough starting pitching, so that's going to be an area of focus for us as well."
Craig Breslow explains how the Red Sox's farm system helps the club do business at the trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox's farm system was ranked third in MLB.com's 2025 preseason rankings. Producing quality players like Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony facilitates a lot of business during the trade deadline, which Craig Breslow explained how.

"The trade deadline doesn't operate the same way as free agency," Breslow said on June 26 (02:30), vua "The Greg Hill Show."
"So, dollars are certainly helpful in that they provide flexibility and they give us the opportunity to go down paths that we wouldn't have been able to otherwise. But, so does a deep farm system. So I think that there's going to be different ways that we can improve the team come the deadline."
The Red Sox are third in the AL wildcard with a 53-47 record. They are in a good position to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

