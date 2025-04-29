Red Sox manager Alex Cora calls Jarren Duran’s mental health story ‘life-saving’ moment

Jarren Duran recently had to be restrained in a game against the Cleveland Guardians, after a fan heckled the outfielder about his suicide attempt. Duran described his attempt to take his own life in a Netflix Series, "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox."
Security at Progressive Field was able to remove the fan who was making those comments, and Jarren Duran has received plenty of support from around the league. During an interview with MLB Network, Red Sox manager Alex Cora not only praised the Guardians, but also spoke about Durran's decision to open up.
"Jarren is doing good man. He has a great support system, obviously we opened the doors of our clubhouse to the world, and people know a lot about us," Cora said.
The Red Sox were willing to have cameras follow the team around for an entire season, and inside information was disclosed on the show. Duran did not have to disclose his mental health issues, but Cora believes that he is saving lives by doing so:
"We haven't talked about Netflix right, when it came out, I told people, what Jarren did was saving lives. He saved lives right. Like opened up about his situation, and what he tried to do.
"I mean it's been remarkable, it's been great. Just listening to people thanking him, to open up, and just making sure people understand that we are human beings and go through struggles. It's been amazing."
Mental health is starting to become a more comfortable topic for professional athletes to discuss, and it can be an extremely powerful experience.
Justin Verlander's brother Ben supports Jarren Duran
When Jarren Duran revealed that he attempted to take his own life on the documentary, it was an extremely powerful moment. Justin Verlander's brother Ben is an MLB analyst, and he praised Duran for the revelation, while also challenging others to be kind. Verlander wrote on social media:
"Wow. No words. So brave of Jarren Duran to open up about his mental health and suicide attempt in 2022. Duran said he’d be standing in the outfield at Fenway and people were screaming at him to 'Go back to AAA'. All the while thinking he wanted to take his own life.
"Why choose hatred when you can choose to be kind. Protect your mental health and do your part to help others that just might be going through something you can’t see."
The hope is that there are no more situations with heckling fans, but Duran has enough support from the Boston Red Sox to get through any situation.