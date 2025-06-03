Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony hides in laundry cart to avoid fans in hilarious scene

Roman Anthony - a 21-year-old outfielder and a top prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization - currently competes with the Worcester Red Sox - Boston's Triple-A affiliate. While he awaits a call-up to the big leagues, he is a popular figure with fans, as shown by their reception during a team workout on Monday.

To avoid being mobbed by excited fans, Anthony exited the field hidden in one of the laundry carts. A few snaps of the humorous incident later made it to X (formerly Twitter).

"Red Sox mega prospect Roman Anthony had to hide in a laundry cart and be wheeled out to his team bus to avoid autograph hounds" the post caption read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

At the moment, Roman Anthony is batting .303 in the minors, along with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

Red Sox CBO explains why Roman Anthony's big league debut is delayed despite injuries to numerous starters

With third baseman Alex Bregman picking up an injury, the Red Sox called up highly-touted prospect Marcelo Mayer. With Mayer having featured at the highest level, many fans are hoping Roman Anthony follows suit soon.

However, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has dampened those hopes, claiming the organization is trying to ensure Anthony is ready for the pressures of playing at the highest level when he ultimately gets the call.

"We want to make sure when he comes up, not only is he ready, but there’s a runway for him to play," Breslow said on The Greg Hill Show on Thursday. "You don’t wanna bring up a 21-year-old and have him play sporadically; he needs to be in the lineup every day.”

Expand Tweet

Though fans may be impatient in the short term, Breslow's decision may prove to be extremely important in Roman Anthony's development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More