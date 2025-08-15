Red Sox's $140M star opens up on Nolan Arenado being his mentor in MLB

Nolan Arenado made his big league debut in April 2013 and has gone on to enjoy an extraordinary career, establishing himself as one of the finest third basemen of all time.

He has inspired many players, who are now enjoying successful careers in the majors themselves. One such player is Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story.

Appearing on the "Players on Players" show on Friday, Story opened up about how Nolan Arenado took him under his wing when he began his career with the Colorado Rockies.

"I probably have to say Nolan Arenado was my biggest mentor," Story said (Time stamp: 9:50). "We were locker mates, and always just talking ball. He taught me a lot about what it meant to be a professional, and be even-keeled through the process, because I think that's something you got to sustain throughout the whole season and then the postseason.

"As you know, this game is so hard, it will eat you up, but if you can control the way your attitude is, the way you react to things, the play on the field I think levels out, and the ups and downs of this game aren't so hard."

Trevor Story eventually joined the Red Sox in March of 2022, signing a six-year, $140 million contract.

Nolan Arenado to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Colorado Rockies player, per an insider

With eight All-Star nods and multiple major awards, many believe Nolan Arenado is destined for the Hall of Fame.

After spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies and the rest with the St. Louis Cardinals, there is a bit of a debate over which franchise Arenado chooses to represent when he is eventually inducted.

According to Rockies insider Patrick Saunders, Arenado might be inclined towards picking the team he started his major league career with.

"The Rockies make the most sense to me," Saunders said. "He was the best all-around player in the National League for a good stretch, and that was mainly with the Rockies (though he was great with the Cardinals in 2022). Nolan played more games in Colorado and had more euphoric moments there."

Nolan Arenado was a fan favorite during his time with the Colorado Rockies - Source: Getty

Along with the emotional significance likely attached to the Rockies, Arenado also earned a majority of his honors (eight of his ten Gold Gloves and four of his five Silver Sluggers) during his stint at Coors Field.

