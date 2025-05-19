Reds manager Terry Francona makes major announcement on Hunter Greene’s return date

With a 4-2 record, 2.36 ERA, and 61 strikeouts this season, Hunter Greene is the ace of the Cincinnati Reds' pitching staff and among the finest in the AL. Recently, concern grew when Greene exited the field due to an injury during his last outing against the Atlanta Braves on May 7. He was striking out six batters in three scoreless innings before heading back to the dugout.
In extremely relieving news for Reds fans, skipper Terry Francona confirmed on Monday that Hunter Greene is 'all set' to return to action in Cincinnati's upcoming home series against the Chicago Cubs.
"Yeah, I think he's all set [to return]. He actually threw a bullpen yesterday on the game mound, because they wanted to make it as real as they could, and he came through that real well." Terry Francona said, via MLB Network Radio
"So, I think we're all set for when we get back to Cincinnati, I think we play the Cubs, and he'll be ready to slot in there, which is really good news for us," Francona added.
Hunter Greene 'looking forward' to getting back on the mound after most recent bullpen session
As Terry Francona mentioned in the conversation with MLB Network Radio, Hunter Greene threw a bullpen session on Sunday to test his fitness.
By all accounts, it appears Greene has passed that test comfortably. As reported by insider Charlie Goldsmith, the pitcher claimed he is 'looking forward' to getting back on the field, after a final bullpen session in Pittsburgh, where the Reds play three games against the Pirates before heading back home to take on the division leaders.
"The velo is great. Easy 95. Nothing in my groin. All good. I’ve hit all of my checkpoints. I’m looking forward to getting out there.” Hunter Greene said
With the Cubs flying high with a 28-19 record, facing red-hot hitters such as Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow Armstrong will surely be the test for Hunter Greene.
Fans will be hoping the ace can shake off his recent groin issues and perform at his best against the 2016 World Series winners, as the Cincinnati Reds aim to narrow the gap for top spot in the NL Central.