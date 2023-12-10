The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have been very busy this offseason. Now, they're looking to each other for their next move. The two teams have some needs that they can fulfil with regards to the 40-man roster.

After the Yankees have traded 10 players recently, they have spots available. The Dodgers need to trade some away to make room for their recent acquisitions, so the two teams are talking.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal reported:

"Dodgers working on trade with Yankees to create spots on 40-man roster for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly, sources tell @TheAthletic. Expectation is the Yankees will receive two 40-man players for a prospect not on their 40. Names not yet known."

The Dodgers' acquisition of Shohei Ohtani necessitates a 40-man roster spot. So does Joe Kelly, a relief pitcher. They have to move on from some players to make room, unfortunately.

The Yankees, in their trade for Juan Soto and the one for Alex Verdugo, have cleared loads of space on their 40-man, so the teams have mutual needs. MLB fans are wondering what the deal could be and are sharing their thoughts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers and Yankees don't make deals all the time. They're not exactly division rivals, but they don't have a long history of working together. In fact, the two teams used to both be located in New York and were a bit of rivals, but that was several decades ago.

Yankees making a lot of trades

The Yankees have been about trading with rivals recently, though. If one includes this rumored Dodgers deal, they also just traded for Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox. Ironically, Verdugo was a Dodger before a Red Sox player.

The Yankees have been very active

The Yankees also traded with the San Diego Padres, although not rivals. They added Juan Soto in that deal, and it cost them. Nevertheless, they are not taking their failures in 2023 lying down.

They've been active in the trade market and they're rumored to be interested in a number of free agents, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.