Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde gets nostalgic as sons Ronald & Jamal ride into her childhood flashback

Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is married to his longtime girlfriend Maria Laborde since since Aug 31, 2023. The duo are parents to two sons, Ronald Daniel, who was born in September 2020, and Jamal, born in 2022. The family resides in Atlanta, GA, where the Venezuelan had shifted to from his homeland since signing up with the Braves in July 2014.

On Wednesday, Maria Laborde shared some gleeful pictures on social media of her sons enjoying their time on a carousel. In one of the pictures she shared a childhood image of herself enjoying the same ride in Venezuela and captioned the image with a nostalgic comment:

"Little Maria also enjoyed today ❤️ "

Ronald Acuna Jr. hasn't been a part of any big league games with the Braves since May 26, 2024, when he was sidelined for the season due to a left knee ACL tear. Acuna took the rest of 2024 and the offseason to recuperate from his injury.

The Braves have had a lackluster start to their 2025 campaign, struggling with a 2-9 overall record. They were swept in the first two series by the Padres and the Dodgers before splitting their series with the Marlins.

They are 1-1 in their ongoing three-game seires against the Phillies, who won Game 2 4-3 on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, there's is no set timeline for Acuna's return to the roster as the Braves continue to monitor his rehab.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde shared info regarding Braves superstar's latest Nike collection

On Wednesday, Maria Laborde announced the release date on social media and other relevant information regarding the Ronald Acuna Jr. Nike collection of baseball gears for the 2025 season.

"The 2025 Ronald Acuña Jr. Collection is coming soon! ⚾️🔥 @nike @nikediamond @rimas.sports Launching 4/11 on Nike.com"

The Braves close out their series against the Phillies on Thursday before traveling to Florida to open a three-game series against the TB Rays at George M. Steinbrenner field.

