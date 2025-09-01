Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde gives pleasant surprise to Braves star on their 2nd anniversary

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr., and his girlfriend, Maria Laborde, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California, after dating for almost four years.The pair celebrated their second anniversary on Sunday. Maria Laborde surprised her husband by decorating their room, filled with roses and heart-shaped balloons.She shared an Instagram video showing Ronald Acuna Jr.'s reaction to her pleasant surprise.&quot;Happy anniversary my love, I love you ❤️ @ronaldacunajr13&quot; Maria Laborde captioned her Instagram story in SpanishScreenshots of Maria Laborde's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@marialaborde IG Stories)The pair reportedly first met when the outfielder was in the midst of his second season in Atlanta.Laborde is a model by trade and a popular social media personality, boasting over 151,000 followers on Instagram.Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde and sons turned up to support him at the 2025 All-Star gameAfter enduring a frustrating 2024, missing almost the year due to a knee injury, Ronald Acuna Jr. has gotten back to his best since making his much-anticipated return this season.The Braves outfielder earned his fifth career All-Star selection after a strong first half of the season. The 2025 All-Star game took place at Braves' home field, Truist Park.As Ronald Acuna Jr. made his entrance on the red carpet before the Midsummer Classic, he was accompanied by his better half, Maria Laborde, and two sons, Ronald Daniel and Jamal.Maria Laborde shared Instagram snaps, showing off her family's looks for the glitzy afternoon, while thanking the fans for voting for her husband.&quot;All-Star moments we’ll never forget. Thank you for loving and supporting my husband — it means everything to us ✨🤍&quot; Maria Laborde captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStarting the game for the NL, Acuna Jr. batted number two. In two plate appearances on the night, the Venezuelan managed a hit and even ran in his team's second run in the first inning.