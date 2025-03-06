Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde rocks black athletic set & white sneakers for her latest gym grind

On Wednesday, Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, shared a series of selfies from the gym, sporting a matching black athletic set with contrasting trendy white sneakers.

Apart from being the wife of one of the most famous players in all of the majors, Laborde is also a model and popular social media personality, boasting over 133,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly posts snaps from her day-to-day life on her socials, sharing a sneak peek into her travels and showing off her fashion sense.

Her Instagram stories from Wednesday were much in keeping with that, as Maria Laborde looked effortlessly stylish while putting plenty of effort into her workout.

Screenshots of Maria Laborde's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/marialaborde IG Stories)

Ronald Acuna Jr. sheds light on why he and wife Maria Laborde chose to have kids young

Per sources, Maria Laborde and Ronald Acuna Jr. first met in 2020, when the outfielder was in his second season with the Braves. Having dated for three years, Ronald and Maria tied the knot in Los Angeles, California, in August 2023. The couple have two sons together, Ronald Daniel, born in 2020, and Jamal, who was born two years later.

Speaking to Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shortly after tying the knot in 2023, Ronald Acuna talked about why his desire to have kids at a young age was heavily infulenced by the way his dad had raised him when he was young.

"For me, I always wanted to have kids early, and I always thought it was important. I always had this vision of just having my kids at an early age, just so that we could sort of grow at the same time.

"Honestly, the way I looked at it was, ‘The sooner I had kids, the more time I would get to spend with them.’ And so I always had this idea of just having kids that early on, and then as we continue to grow together and maybe even at some point be able to play together," Ronald Acuna Jr. said,

"I always thought that was sort of the way my dad and I did it, where he was young and then we would play (softball or baseball games in Venezuela together), and I always hoped it would be something like that." Ronald Acuna Jr. added

Ronald Acuna Sr., a former professional baseball player, made it a point to spend plenty of time playing sports with his kids, something Acuna Jr. is looking to replicate when raising his two sons.

