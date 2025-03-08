Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shows off toned quads post '5/5' leg day grind

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde loves to hit the gym regularly apart from posting fashionable outfits on her social media. She has been dating the Braves outfielder since 2019, before the couple announced their engagement in January 2023.

On Friday, Maria shared a glimpse of her intense leg day workout. She rated her workout "5/5" after successfully completing all her sets and exercises. In another snap, she posed in front of the mirror in an all-black workout outfit. She flaunted her toned quads after a rigorous leg routine.

Maria's Instagram story (Credit: marialaborde)

In August 2023, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Maria Laborde exchanged their vows and have since had two sons. The first Ronald Daniel Acuna Laborde was born in September 2020, and their second child, Jamal, was born in 2022.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria poses in front of the Braves star's trophy-studded cabinet

Maria Laborde is not only known for her strict workout regimens, but for her fashion as well. She also leaves no stone unturned when swhe poses in fashion-forward outfits.

Earlier in January, Maria posed in an asymmetrical black crop top. She paired it with matching black pants. She posed in front of Acuna Jr.'s trophy-studded cabinet, which showcases numerous trophies, including his NL MVP honor from 2023, Silver Slugger trophies and other career achievements.

The photo is likely from Acuna's residence, and she wrote in the caption:

"Hello January 🖤."

Meanwhile, on the baseball front, Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered his second career ACL tear in May last year during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The injury ruled him out for the season after just 49 games. He batted .250 along with four home runs in 2024.

Now coming into the season, his Opening Day availability is uncertain and he could likely miss a month before he completes his full rehab. The Braves fans will be hoping for his quick return to the field as they aim to make a deep postseason run this fall in October.

