Veteran shortstop Jose Iglesias hit the free-agent market just four days ago after opting out of a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins. It didn't take him long to find a new home, although his new locale has surprised a number of fans.

Iglesias has reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, joining an organization that already has infielders coming out of earholes.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Jose Iglesias has agreed to a Minor League deal with the Padres, per source.

Jose Iglesias is an 11-year MLB veteran shortstop who has played for six teams in his career. He now joins an organization that has an All-Star shortstop in Xander Bogaerts, a former All-Star shortstop playing right field in Fernando Tatis Jr. and another former shortstop playing second base in Ha-Seong Kim.

The Padres also have a middle infielder playing first base in Jake Cronenworth and another middle infielder, Rougned Odor, coming off the bench.

todd bonzalez @doinkpatrol @Feinsand why do they need any kind of middle infield depth lol

Ann H @ontheroadAH @Feinsand Sending out an SOS for any remaining shortstops to call aj. There might be one or two that we haven't signed. I think we are going on they are the most athletic guys on the team.

michael 🤎💛 @mb23000 @Feinsand Wtf why us don't we have enough infielders? I'm guessing this is for depth though 👌

Jose Iglesias headed to spring training with Miami in March in a sort-of battle with fellow minor league contract signee Yuli Gurriel, formerly of the Houston Astros. Gurriel, a slugging first baseman, won the battle for a major league roster spot with the offensively-challenged Marlins.

The team installed utilityman Jon Berti as the team's starting shortstop, as Iglesias played the waiting game. He did not report to a Marlins minor league club and finally, nearly a month after Miami chose Gurriel over him, Iglesias wanted to be set free.

While there seemed to be other teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox that were in much more dire of a need for a solid fielding/decent hitting shortstop, Iglesias is instead heading to San Diego.

Despite being cut loose by the Marlins, Jose Iglesias wasn't unemployed for long. He is a defensively solid shortstop who can hold his own at the plate with a lifetime .279 MLB batting average. It's just that many can't figure out why the Padres were all that interested in his services.

Jon @AZfriar @Feinsand They needed a catcher that's a shortstop

Of course, if the Dodgers wanted Iglesias, then it all makes sense.

Jose Iglesias may mean the end for Odor with Padres

Jose Iglesias of the Colorado Rockies hits on a RBI single.

Many feel that the move for Iglesias may mean the end of the line for Odor in San Diego. Odor, a 10-year veteran, is hitting just .100 in 34 plate appearances this season. While Iglesias' bat has next to no power, the worst average he posted in a full season was .255.

