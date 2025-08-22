"Sh*t my pants" - Blue Jays manager John Schneider recalls throwing to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in home run derby

Having overseen two trips to the postseason since he took over as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, John Schneider has experienced several high-pressure games over the years.

Ad

Though he is quite adept at holding his nerve on the field, the relatively straightforward act of throwing BP to one of his best hitters is something that gets Schneider much more nervous.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Gate 14" podcast, the Blue Jays skipper hilariously shared how throwing to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 2019 home run derby had him "sh*tting his pants".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Most nervous I've ever been on a baseball field, was 2019 in Cleveland, throwing to him (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), like [I] sh*t my pants. I'm a first year major league coach...we practiced at home, I still throw BP to him, but it's just different without the turtle over you, and there's a catcher. [I was] Terrifed.

Ad

Trending

"Awesome that he asked me both times, I can say thanks for the watch for the second one for Vladdy. Really, really cool, but the most nervous I've ever been was in Cleveland in 2019," Schneider said [20:41]

Ad

John Schneider opens up about how watching the Blue Jays this season is "every manager's dream"

Having endured a challenging 2024 season, the Blue Jays finished bottom of the AL East and missed out on the postseason. This season, however, Toronto has completely flipped the script and has looked like one of the most exciting teams in the majors so far.

Ad

Talking about his team's success this year, skipper John Schneider described the feeling of watching his troops do so well.

"It's every manager's dream, seriously. We have guys who can just go be themselves. They don't really care what situation it is, and as it happens, they kind of get tighter. It's crazy, you know. I look good becasue the players have bought into the way we go about it, and they prepare their a**es off," Schneider added [3:00]

Ad

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider on the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Getty

Currently leading the AL East with a 74-54 record, John Schneider is on course to win a division title for the first time in his tenure at the Rogers Centre.

Having played such an exciting brand of baseball all year, John Schneider and the Toronto Blue Jays are also fancying their chances of challenging for the World Series come October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More