  • Shane Bieber's wife Kara goes street style for Blue Jays vs Yankees showdown, pairing cargo pants with denim jacket

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 04, 2025 22:08 GMT
Shane Bieber with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber)
Having been acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline mid-season, starting pitcher Shane Bieber has settled in nicely with his new team. In the few appearances he has made in the second half, he has performed quite well.

The Blue Jays kick-started their postseason journey on Saturday, hosting fellow AL East rivals, the New York Yankees, at the Rogers Center for game one of the ALDS.

To cheer for the team, Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, also headed to the ballpark. Right before heading out, she took to Instagram to share a selfie to her story, showing off her street style ballpark fit - brown cargo pants with a contrasting blue denim jacket.

"Game 1 🇨🇦" Kara Bieber captioned her Instagram Story
Screenshot of Kara Bieber&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)
Screenshot of Kara Bieber's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@karamaxinebieber IG Stories)

Per sources, Shane and Kara first crossed paths during their time at UCSB, where Shane played baseball for the UCSB Gauchos, while Kara pursued an undergraduate degree in marketing.

The couple continued dating for a few years after graduating, eventually getting engaged in 2021, before tying the knot another two years later. The pair weclomed their first child, a son named Kav McClain, earlier this year in March.

Shane Bieber's wife, Kara, and son, Kav, took the field at the Rogers Center to celebrate the Blue Jays' AL East division win

Having endured a difficult campaign in 2024, which saw the Blue Jays finish bottom of the AL East with a 74-88 record, all fans hoped for heading into the new season was to avoid the same fate.

However, what the Blue Jays ended up accomplishing probably surprassed the hopes of even the most optimistic of supporters. On the final day of the regular season, September 28, the Blue Jays confirmed their status as winners of the AL East division, after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 13-4 at home.

As pitcher Shane Bieber celebrated on the field at the Rogers Center, his wife, Kara, and young son, Kav, also joined him. Kara Bieber later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the joyous day.

"let’s keep it rollin, eh?" Kara Bieber captioned her Instgram post

Having seen their team win the division for the first time since 2015, Blue Jays fans will now be hoping the boys in blue can go on and secure the frachise's first World Series title since the turn of the century.

