"I considered dropping the two-way path" - Shohei Ohtani reveals in documentary how he nearly quit pitching after TJ surgery

Shohei Ohtani made headlines across the world when he signed a $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-way Japanese phenom is tasked with helping the Dodgers bring home World Series glory but will be unable to pitch next season.

Ohtani had surgery to repair his UCL at the Kerlan & Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in 2023, which will prevent him from pitching until 2025. This kept him from being able to finish the season with the Los Angeles Angels and many thought it might affect the size of his next contract. That was not the case, but it does raise questions about his future.

What makes the situation even more concerning for Dodgers fans is that Ohtani discussed his previous Tommy John surgery in Disney's docufilm, "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond The Dream." Ohtani mentioned that he almost dropped the two-way path that led to his incredible contract:

"After the Tommy John surgery in 2019, the following year was also a struggle. I didn't feel that I was recovering how I should. I started to doubt. I thought it might be better to focus on one position to obtain results. That was the time when I honestly considered dropping the two-way path."

While Ohtani certainly recovered and was a pitching force for the Angels, the question remains as to whether he will be the same pitcher for the Dodgers.

Will Shohei Ohtani be as effective a pitcher for the Dodgers in 2025?

Shohei Ohtani had surgery to repair his UCL earlier this year but all signs are positive that he should make a full recovery and be as effective in 2025. While this cannot be stated for certain until we see him back in action, Dr. Neal ElAttrache (who performed the surgery) is confident that will be the case.

Following the surgery, he released a statement:

“The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow. I expect full recovery, and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come Opening Day of 2024 and do both come 2025.”

Shohei Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, stated that he is making good progress with his recovery and that the surgery was very different from a Tommy John procedure.

While this all points to a full recovery, Dodgers fans will likely be holding their breath when they see him take the pitcher's mound in 2025.

