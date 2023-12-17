Shohei Ohtani Documentary: How to watch the unprecedented story of Dodgers superstar

Shohei Ohtani has become the talk of the MLB and the entire sporting world after signing a $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The sheer magnitude of the contract has many unfamiliar with the daily news of the MLB wanting to find out more.

For fans looking to learn more about the two-way Japanese phenomenon, one way to glimpse the man behind the contract is through the biographical docufilm, "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream." The documentary dropped in November this year and is available on Disney+ and ESPN+, both of which require subscriptions.

The synopsis on Disney+ gives a good outline of what to expect from the content, which covers Ohtani's time with the Los Angeles Angels extensively:

"This film is an intimate and moving cinematic record of Shohei Ohtani’s journey to MLB stardom. A faithful portrait of his talent development and battle with injuries, and his unique mindset to become a superstar ballplayer breaking all the barriers of race, language, discipline, and culture."

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers contract includes mammoth deferrals for 10 years

When the news of Shohei Ohtani's incredible contract broke, the structure of the deal went slightly under the radar initially. As most were blinded by the money, for a day or two not many talked about the $680 million that Ohtani was deferring until 2034-2043.

This means that for the next decade, Ohtani will earn $2 million per year from the Dodgers. Ohtani was comfortable with doing this mainly for the following two reasons. First, the Dodgers could go about building a roster to challenge for a World Series, a personal goal of Ohtani's. Second, Ohtani is expected to earn around $50 million in endorsements in 2024.

While this buy-now-pay-later deal the Dodgers and Ohtani have agreed on is garnering a lot of attention around the MLB, it could age badly for LA. If they are unable to deliver World Series glory in the next 10 years, when the $68 million annual payments begin, this contract will dwarf the New York Mets' Bobby Bonilla deal.

