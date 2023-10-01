The Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani returned to the dugout, much to the delight of manager Phil Nevin, but there was a catch: he is still in the recovery phase after having an elbow surgery but was in Angel Stadium to attend his Angel MVP ceremony.

"I'm going to give him a big hug and hope I don't hurt his elbow" - Phil Nevin via claudiagestro

Before the game, the two-way superstar was given multiple standing ovations as he accepted the Angels' team MVP award from manager Phil Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian on the pitch. Arte Moreno, the owner of the Angels, missed the ceremony.

Despite playing in his final game on September 3, Ohtani is the overwhelming favorite to earn his second AL MVP title in three seasons. Nevin was one of many Angels who were anxious to get a status update from their buddy and friend.

"The two-way star received the award, voted by teammates, from Angels General Manager Perry Minasian at Angel Stadium" - japantimes

The majority of the baseball industry anticipates that Shohei Ohtani will wear a different uniform in 2024, as he is poised to become a free agent following this season. The Angels assert that they still have a chance to bring him home.

With Ohtani, the Angels have not experienced a winning season in six years. Even if they do return, it's probable that players like O'Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel will decide where the franchise goes.

Shohei Ohtani is a two-way phenomenon destined for greatness

Despite hitting his final home run of the season on August 23, Shohei Ohtani still leads the majors with a 1.066 OPS and is all but guaranteed to win the AL home run crown with 44 home runs. Ohtani hit a home run on that particular day before suffering an elbow ligament injury while pitching in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader.

"Shohei Ohtani - Slider" - BSBL_Connect

While his elbow heals from surgery, Ohtani won't be able to throw next season, but according to his doctors, he should be able to hit in 2024 before pitching again in 2025. Shohei intends to continue his two-way career after recovering, according to his agent, Nez Balelo.

Injury is a constant companion in tough sports, and Ohtani's unflinching resolve will be put to the test as he overcomes this unexpected obstacle.

"Only one HR in 2023 was hit over 490 feet. This blast from Shohei Ohtani" - AlexFast8

Ohtani's incredible journey is portrayed in a narrative that captures his unwavering pursuit of excellence, the pivotal choices that changed the Angels franchise, and the very nature of modern baseball.