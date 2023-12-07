SI model Olivia Dunne crowns King of the World as Puppy Roux lays claim to majestic throne

LSU Tigers gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Olivia Dunne enjoys an incredible following on social media, boasting five million followers on Instagram.

Her posts often receive thousands of likes and comments, highlighting her dedicated fanbase. One of the regular features in her posts is her baby Puppy Roux.

Dunne is the mother of Puppy Roux, who is a Labrador. The two make a wonderful pair, and Dunne's recent post is a testament to that.

Recently, she posted an Instagram story of Puppy Roux, who is crowned the King on the chair, as she mentioned that it's his world we are living in.

"It's Roux's world and we are just living in it," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The story signifies the love and bond Dunne shares with her puppy. Roux even has a dedicated Instagram account, where Dunne shares adorable pictures of Roux.

Olivia Dunne is known for giving back to community

The LSU athlete is one of the highest-paid college athletes in NIL earnings.

However, Dunne often comes ahead to help the Louisiana community, whether it's through charitable donations or helping LSU female athletes develop their brand through 'Livvy Foundation.'

The gymnast recently visited a Louisiana-based clinic to greet children battling illnesses. On Instagram, she shared glimpses from the touching visit and earned praise from her fans.

In her stories, Olivia Dunne can be seen enjoying time with the kids, creating adorable memories. She tagged "Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health," which aids in the growth of kids with illnesses.

The Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, a renowned healthcare organization in Louisiana and Mississippi, operates the clinic.

On a personal front, she has been dating Pittsburgh Pirates first overall pick, Paul Skenes, since her time at LSU. They met at Louisiana State University, where Dunne is well-known as a skilled gymnast and the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA.

Meanwhile, Skenes guided the baseball team to victory in the 2023 College World Series.

