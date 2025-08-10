"Skip Schumaker knows how to win" - Yankees pundit suggests ideal Aaron Boone replacement amid Bronx Bombers' struggles

Having disappointingly fallen short at the final hurdle in their quest to win the World Series in 2024, the New York Yankees set out to finally accomplish that goal this year.

However, things have not gone to plan for the Bronx Bombers. Currently 62-56, the 27-time World Series winners sit third in the AL East, with even qualifying for the playoffs in doubt at the moment.

Pressure has continued to mount on manager Aaron Boone, with fans and experts alike calling for the organization to relieve him of his duties. If the team ends up going that route, 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker may be the best candidate to replace him, per insider Chris Gallagher.

Gallagher explained his take on Sunday's episode of "Yankees Digest."

"You can go get Skip Schumaker, and have him as your manager long-term," Gallagher said (Timestamp: 9:31). "That would be absolutely great for this team. You get a young guy to connect with the players. On top of that, he's won Manager of the Year, he's been an excellent manager in the past.

"The Marlins are an absolute dumpster fire of an organization, and he [Schumaker] made them good for a year, when they were supposed to be terrible. He deserves a lot of credit for that, and I do think he'd fit in really well with the Yankees. Skip Schumaker knows how to win."

The Yankees continue their slump with their latest loss to the Houston Astros

As AL West leaders, the Houston Astros came to town over the weekend. The Yankees had a chance to finally win their first series of August, heading into Sunday's rubber game.

However, things did not end up going to plan. The Astros raced out to an early lead and only continued adding to it. Meanwhile, the hosts' only run came via a sacrifice fly from newcomer Ryan McMahon in the seventh inning. The game ended 7-1 to the visitors, and the Yankees lost their third consecutive series.

This puts them in a precarious position heading into the final stretch of the season. Currently third in the wildcard with the Cleveland Guardians in hot pursuit, further slip-ups could see New York fail to make the postseason at all.

