  • "So fire" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to Jared Jones' fiancee Rylie Fox's romantic getaway in Siesta Key, Florida

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 20, 2025 01:33 GMT
Paul Skenes with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne (L), Jared Jones with his fiancee, Rylie Fox (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne, Instagram.com/@rylienfox)
On Saturday, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was spotted reacting to a social media post made by Rylie Fox, the fiancee of fellow Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones.

With their season now over, the Pirates' stars can afford to relax and spend more time with their loved ones for a few months. It appears Jared Jones and Rylie Fox have chosen to kick off their offseason with a romantic getaway to Siesta Key, Florida.

Fox took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of snaps from the trip.

"today 🩵" Rylie Fox posted to Instagram
Reacting to the post, Olivia Dunne sent a compliment Rylie Fox's way.

"so fire" Olivia Dunne commented
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s comment on Riley Fox&#039;s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@rylienfox)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment on Riley Fox's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@rylienfox)

Being of a similar age and having made their big league debuts within three months of each other, Paul Skenes and Jared Jones are naturally good friends with each other. They have shared the clubhouse in Pittsburgh for two seasons now.

Looking at their partners' interactions on social media, it appears a similar bond exists between Olivia Dunne and Rylie Fox as well.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, takes in the sights and sounds of Sicily during offseason getaway

While Jared Jones and his fiancee, Rylie Fox, chose a location relatively close to home for their offseason vacation, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne headed across the Atlantic.

For their offseason trip, Skenes and Dunne travelled to Italy. On Wednesday, Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to share a series of selfies from Taormina, a hilltop town on the eastern coast of Sicily.

"Selfini 🤌🏼" Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram
Per sources, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first met each other during their time at LSU. Both Skenes and Dunne were student-athletes during their time at college, as Skenes pitched for the baseball, while Dunne competed for the women's gymnastics team.

They were reportedly introduced to each other by mutual friends. Quickly bonding over their shared love for sports, the pair quickly hit it off and have been going strong ever since.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

bell-icon Manage notifications