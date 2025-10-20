"So fire" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to Jared Jones' fiancee Rylie Fox's romantic getaway in Siesta Key, Florida

On Saturday, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was spotted reacting to a social media post made by Rylie Fox, the fiancee of fellow Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones.With their season now over, the Pirates' stars can afford to relax and spend more time with their loved ones for a few months. It appears Jared Jones and Rylie Fox have chosen to kick off their offseason with a romantic getaway to Siesta Key, Florida.Fox took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of snaps from the trip.&quot;today 🩵&quot; Rylie Fox posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, Olivia Dunne sent a compliment Rylie Fox's way.&quot;so fire&quot; Olivia Dunne commentedScreenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment on Riley Fox's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@rylienfox)Being of a similar age and having made their big league debuts within three months of each other, Paul Skenes and Jared Jones are naturally good friends with each other. They have shared the clubhouse in Pittsburgh for two seasons now.Looking at their partners' interactions on social media, it appears a similar bond exists between Olivia Dunne and Rylie Fox as well.Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, takes in the sights and sounds of Sicily during offseason getawayWhile Jared Jones and his fiancee, Rylie Fox, chose a location relatively close to home for their offseason vacation, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne headed across the Atlantic.For their offseason trip, Skenes and Dunne travelled to Italy. On Wednesday, Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to share a series of selfies from Taormina, a hilltop town on the eastern coast of Sicily.&quot;Selfini 🤌🏼&quot; Olivia Dunne posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer sources, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne first met each other during their time at LSU. Both Skenes and Dunne were student-athletes during their time at college, as Skenes pitched for the baseball, while Dunne competed for the women's gymnastics team.They were reportedly introduced to each other by mutual friends. Quickly bonding over their shared love for sports, the pair quickly hit it off and have been going strong ever since.