"Soto was in there" - NL ROTY winner Corbin Carroll comically recalls awkward starstruck moment as Alek Thomas' Spanish gets tested in elevator

Corbin Carroll had an epic debut MLB season in 2023 and won NL Rookie of the Year. The Arizona Diamondbacks are obviously delighted with the way that their outfielder took to the league, which was almost seamless.

As for Carroll, while he may not have been starstruck on the field, he may have been on one occasion off it. The MLB shared a clip on X of Corbin Carroll answering questions, in particular, whether he had been 'starstruck while meeting a player in the bigs.'

"Me and Alek Thomas got in the elevator at Chase one time, and Soto was in there" Carroll answered. "That might be the one time. Just wasn't expecting it."

When asked if he said anything, Carroll replied:

"Well, he started talking to Alek in Spanish, and Alek didn't know what he was saying and then Soto was kinda upset, like, 'come on man, you gotta know a little bit.'"

While meeting a superstar in an elevator is hardly something one can prepare for, Corbin Carroll will doubtless be in two minds about the encounter. Obviously, it could have gone better, but at least Alek Thomas bore the brunt of Juan Soto's disappointment.

Corbin Carroll has been working hard at Diamondbacks facilities ahead of Spring Training fixtures

Spring Training fixtures are almost here and Corbin Carroll will be determined to avoid the sophomore slump in 2024. As such, Carroll is already hard at work at the Diamondbacks' facilities and has been for much of the winter.

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen mentioned to reporters that over winter he would pass through the facilities at Salt River Fields and be shocked to see Carroll there:

“On Dec. 23, Corbin was at our complex working out. He’s here some days until 4 p.m. Whenever I don’t think somebody’s going to be here, he’s here.”

Carroll has a "growth mindset," as he told reporters:

“I always operate out of the space of having a growth mindset and believing that there’s more. I never feel content with one part of my game even if the results were good last year.

“I guess the way I put it is, looking forward at the 2024 season and my goals, a lot of them center around staying as healthy as possible,” Carroll said. “I felt like when I felt good, I went out there and the results were good.”

This is certainly good news for Diamondbacks fans, who will be hoping to see one of their young stars develop into an elite player.

