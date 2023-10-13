Spencer Strider started game 4 for the Braves in an attempt to keep Atlanta's hopes alive of making it to the NLCS, but the Phillies had planned other things for them.

Game 4 in the post-season MLB at Citizens Bank Park, with the Phillies one game away from making it to the NLCS, is a grand event. It was unfortunate for the Braves to be at the receiving end of this battering for the second time in two years.

Strider quickly dismissed any discussion about the playoff structure and added that the roster alone was to blame for a semi-joyous season, dismissing sources' claims that the Braves players and management had some issues with the playoff schedule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Spencer Strider reacts to the hoax news of the Braves' clubhouse having a problem with the playoff schedule

"The people trying to use the playoff format to make an excuse for the results they don't like are not confronting the real issue. You're in control of your focus, your competitiveness, your energy. If having five days means you can't make the adjustment, you have nobody to blame but yourself" - Travis_Sawchik

The early elimination continued a frustrating trend for the Braves, who have failed to win a World Series in any of the eight seasons since the turn of the century, during which they have produced 100 victories or more.

The only Braves' squad in franchise history to surpass the current Braves squad in wins was the 1998 Braves, who were defeated by the Padres in the NLCS. Similar to the 2023 Braves' roster, the 1993 team also won 104 games, although they lost to the Phillies in the NLCS.

Spencer Strider couldn't save the Braves

When Nick Castellanos fired a 100-mph fastball into the left-field seats, Spencer Strider's heroic evening ended. Over six innings, the 24-year-old pitcher let up three solo home runs. His four-seamer averaged 98.7 mph, up from the 97.3 mph average he achieved throughout the regular season.

Strider is taking long strides in the MLB

He turned it up a level but then gave away two more runs, which the offense had a hard time overcoming. Atlanta now joins the group of playoff clubs from this year that dominated the regular season before losing their way in October.