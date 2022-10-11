Spencer Strider Salary in 2022 After Signing 6 Year Contract With Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider is one of the best young pitchers in the Atlanta Braves organization. The Braves' 2022 season has been nothing short of impressive.

The Braves completed a remarkable late-season rally to capture the top spot in the NL East for the fifth straight season. The New York Mets lead the division for most of the season. They were 6.5 games ahead of the Braves on August 7. But the Braves battled and leapfrogged the Mets in early October to win the division.

Spencer Strider only appeared in one game for the Braves last season and was not very well-known around the league. Strider has improved his reputation this season.

The 21-year old made the transition from the bullpen to the starting rotation. He was a big reason why the Braves had the fifth-best ERA in the league. Strider finished with a 11-5 record, 2.62 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP over a span of 20 starts. Furthermore, Strider struck out 202 opposing batters in 131.2 innings pitched.

MLB Transaction Tracker @MLBMovesTracker EXTENDED: #Braves have signed RHP Spencer Strider to a six year contract extension worth $75M. The deal includes a $22M club option, with a $5M buyout. EXTENDED: #Braves have signed RHP Spencer Strider to a six year contract extension worth $75M. The deal includes a $22M club option, with a $5M buyout.

Luckily for the Braves, they have Strider under contract through 2029. They signed him to a lucrative six-year, $75 million extension on October 10. The Braves will have a formidable starting rotation with Strider, Max Fried and Kyle Wright for years to come.

Strider kept it humble when discussing the extension with 'Bally Sports':

Spencer Strider reacts to his contract extension "𝗠𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀."Spencer Strider reacts to his contract extension "𝗠𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀."Spencer Strider reacts to his contract extension 🔊 https://t.co/4ATZBItohx

"My goal is to always outperform any expectations"

The Atlanta Braves will begin their NLDS series against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Strider is expected to start in Game 1 of the series.

Spencer Strider poised to be one of the best

Many observers have compared Strider's pitching style to Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander. If the Braves want to repeat as back-to-back champions, they will need Strider to pitch up to his capabilities.

They will have their hands full if they get past the Phillies in the NLDS. They will likely have to beat the league-leading LA Dodgers if they want to reach the World Series. Then, they would have to compete against the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians or Seattle Mariners. All four teams will provide unique challenges for the Braves.

The defending World Series champions will start the NLDS at Truist Park in Atlanta. For a full look at the Braves' 2022 postseason schedule, click here.

