Sportscaster warns Aaron Boone, says Aaron Judge, Max Fried won't solve Yankees' issues

Having started the season well, the New York Yankees have been struggling of late. Barring a few names like captain Aaron Judge and ace Max Fried, most of the roster has underperformed, which appears to be the biggest reason for the crisis the Yankees currently find themselves in.

Though superstars like Judge and Fried definitely can heavily influence the outcome of games in their team's favor, relying solely on them may prove to be a recipe for failure for skipper Aaron Boone, as insider Mike Francesa explained on his podcast on Thursday.

"I like Aaron Boone, and I always have. He's a likeable guy. But, he has got to hold his players' performance more accountable, and make them be tighter in the way they play the game.

"I'd like to see some of the anger he has against the umpires directed to his own players after their stupid baserunning mistakes, and when they make defensive errors, and they don't play the game the right way.

"Hold your players accountable. They got some great performances early in the year [from their superstars]. Judge can't be better, Fried's not going to be better. I doubt other guys I can list here are going to be better [than they already have] over the next 75 games. That's going to make winning a lot tougher than you think." (Timestamp: 19:00)

Yankees surrender top spot in the AL East after getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays on the road

As the New York Yankees headed to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays for a four-game series at the Rogers Centre, fans would have been excited to see how an intriguing battle between the top two teams in the AL East would play out.

For those of a New York Yankees persuasion, unfortunately, things went as poorly as they could have. The 27-time World Series winners lost all four games, worsening their recent poor run of results.

Aaron Judge in action against Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty

More importantly, the Bronx Bombers also ended up surrendering their lead atop the division to their opponents by the time they were back stateside.

Aaron Judge did perform quite well in the four games, finishing the series with a .600 batting average, a home run and three RBIs. However, the failure of other Yankees hitters to perform around him proved to be the key factor that allowed the well-rounded Blue Jays batting lineup to pretty much outscore Judge and co. every game.

