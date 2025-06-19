Stephen A. Smith rages over sportscaster's criticism of Barry Bonds' involvement with Giants: "Put some respect on that brother's name"

Barry Bonds is a polarizing figure in MLB despite being the record holder for the most home runs in the league. Bonds' accomplishments have been marred by accusations of steroid abuse, though not officially penalized, but the black mark has forced him out of the Hall of Fame ballot.

Bonds has been involved with the Giants recently and was seen giving valuable mentorship to Rafael Devers, the recent trade acquisition from the Boston Red Sox. Sportscaster and sports radio host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo criticized the Giants for associating with Bonds for multiple reasons.

However, fellow sportscaster Stephen A. Smith wasn't having it as he aired his thoughts on Wednesday's episode of First Take.

"Why you being a phony now?" Smith said (from 7:09). "You're a big-time Giants fan. You've been on the radio for decades. You weren't complaining about Barry Bonds when he was smacking home runs out of the park for you."

The sportscaster alleged that Russo couldn't do proper news reporting when Bonds was playing, as he was enthused about the slugger's impressive performances in the ballpark.

"This is Barry Bonds we're talking about here. And when it comes to the San Francisco Giants. I don't give a damn if they wheel him out, if they cart him out, if they escort him out with a bunch of cheerleaders, I could care less. He is Barry Freaking Bonds. Put some respect on that brother's name," Smith added.

Russo still disagreed, highlighting that Bonds didn't have postseason success. Smith countered by pointing out that Bonds was a 30-home run, 30-stolen-base player even before his alleged steroid use.

What did Chris Russo say about the Giants' involvement with Barry Bonds?

Barry Bonds played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants but achieved greater success with the Giants. He played 22 seasons in the MLB, including 14 with the Giants, and won the NL MVP title seven times.

Bonds is a 14-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove and 12-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Despite these accomplishments, Chris Russo doesn't think the Giants should be involved with Bonds due to his past.

"Why every time they bring a big player in, they got to have Barry Bonds show up? Why every single time? And there's Bonds again. Why every time? Bonds. first off, he didn't win a championship with the Giants, that's number one. Number two, he cheated with the steroids. He cheated," Russo said (from 6:08).

Instead of Bonds, Russo pointed out that the Giants should've been involved with Aubrey Huff and Matt Cain.

Admitting that he's a Giants fan, Russo noted that Bonds isn't even in the MLB Hall of Fame. Despite his absence from Cooperstown, the Giants entered his name into their Wall of Fame in 2017, while the Pirates inducted him into their Hall of Fame last year.

