"Stop picking on Mike Trout" - Red Sox analyst sees Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul in Angels superstar's recent matchup against Shohei Ohtani

Two legends of the game squared up on Wednesday, as Shohei Ohtani pitched to Mike Trout as the LA Angels hosted the LA Dodgers in Anaheim. This gave many fans flashbacks of the two players' iconic face-off, which decided the final of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
The result was the same this time around, as Mike Trout managed to work a complete count before Shohei Ohtani ultimately managed to strike out his former teammate. Naturally, the pair's latest battle has been circulating on social media ever since.
According to analyst Jarred Carrabis, however, the hype may be a bit exaggerated this time around, with Mike Trout arguably past his prime. Explaining his take on Thursday's episode of the "Baseball Is Dead" podcast, Carrabis compared Ohtani and Trout's latest faceoff to Jake Paul's fight against legendary boxer Mike Tyson.
"Stop picking on Mike Trout. [Trout vs Ohtani looked like] Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul. It's that, and I feel like in that moment, had both been at their peak, Shohei punches him out, maybe you're more fired up coming off the mound. I don't know if you noticed, but Shohei kind of like giggled coming off the mound," Carrabis said [45:00]
Insider explains how Shohei Ohtani has gone on to accomplish "everything that everyone wanted Mike Trout to do"
Ever since he made his debut in the big leagues, Mike Trout has established himself as one of the best players of all time. However, many fans who dreamed of seeing the icon win major titles with his team have been left waiting indefinitely.
In the same podcast, Jarred Carrabis touched upon how Shohei Ohtani, another legendary player who began his big league career with the Angels, has given many fans a glimpse at what could have been possible had Trout chosen to leave Anaheim for a better chance of winning trophies.
"He (Shohei Ohtani) did everything everyone wanted Mike Trout to do. Leave the Angels, go to a team that can win a World Series, win multiple MVPs, and then enter the conversation for greatest of all time. That's all we wanted from Mike Trout, and didn't recieve any of it. Shohei was like 'I can do that', and he did," Carrabis said [46:55]
Having signed with the Dodgers as a free agent, Ohtani promptly went on to play in the postseason for the first time and win the World Series. Mike Trout, on the other hand, has played in only three postseason games in his career, winning none of them.